MLB star Starling Marte mourns death of wife after heart attack

The Dominican All-Star athlete says that this is a 'moment of indescribable pain'

Arizona Diamondbacks star, Starling Marte, announced on his social media platforms that his beloved wife, Noelia Brazoban-Marte, recently died of a heart attack.

READ MORE: Child, woman drown at pool party at Houston home of former MLB star Carl Crawford

The 31-year-old star shared a photo of himself and his wife at the Grand Canyon. “Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain,” the caption read, “On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time.”

Marte, who is from the Dominican Republic, shared his statement first in Spanish and then English.

People Magazine reports that Noelia was in the hospital to have surgery on her broken ankle before succumbing to cardiac arrest. Tragically, outside of this account of a pending operation, very few details have emerged regarding her death.



Outside of her husband, Noelia leaves to mourn the couple’s three children; Starling Jr., Smerling, and a daughter, Tiana, who had just turned four.

His team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, shared Marte’s post and added a statement.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte. Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time. https://t.co/t7Hbx4UTAX — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 19, 2020

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte,” the statement continues, “Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and his children during this incredibly difficult time.”

Marte made his debut in the MLB in 2012 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is an All-Star with the league and a two-time Gold Glove winner.

READ MORE: MLB star wants UFC fight against Kyle Larson for saying n-word

His former team, the Pirates, also tweeted their condolences.

The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news. https://t.co/0JJd8kBEoe — Pirates (@Pirates) May 19, 2020

“The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news.”

Marte played for the Pirates for eight seasons. He was traded to the Diamondbacks in January.

Sports Illustrated and other sportswriters also shared their condolences for the tragic loss.

Prayers and condolences to Starling Marte and his family 💔 https://t.co/iZzzn1cqCe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 19, 2020

The news about Starling Marte’s wife Noelia is just devastating. If you haven’t seen, she broke her ankle and died in the hospital while waiting for surgery on the ankle and had a sudden heart attack. Just awful news. — DSzymborski (@DSzymborski) May 19, 2020