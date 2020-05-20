Don Lemon on Trump portrait controversy: ‘I wouldn’t want to go to that White House if I was Obama’

Trump has chosen not to host the ceremony and is 'unconcerned about shunning yet another presidential custom.'

This week it was reported that President Donald Trump was refusing to unveil former President Barack Obama‘s portrait at the White House, breaking a 40-year tradition. But according to Don Lemon, Obama is probably better off not having to share space with the current POTUS.

As we’ve previously reported, Trump has chosen not to host the ceremony and is “unconcerned about shunning yet another presidential custom.”

“I wouldn’t want to go to that White House if I was Obama,” Lemon shared on CNN Tuesday evening while discussing the controversy with Chris Cuomo, who counter-argued that Obama putting himself in that situation would “show the country that there are still bigger than our grievances.”

“You take the high road and say I’m not participating in this farce that is happening in this country right now,” Lemon said, noting Obama can wait if he wants to and “doesn’t owe anyone everything.”

“For people like me who really feel how he is the first African-American president, we don’t really want him there. And it would be a slap in the face for him to go there,” the anchor explained. “And he and his wife and his family and the people it really means a whole heck of a lot to, we know that. We don’t want him to go there. Do not go there. Do not put yourself in that situation. Do not lower yourself and debase yourself and go to that White House. Yes, I said it. Don’t do it.”

“And what about for those even within the African-American community who say ‘don’t let Trump tell you you can’t come’?” asked Cuomo.

“Why don’t you call up those four people and ask them?” Lemon quipped.

I agree with Don Lemon. Nothing is more important than the security and protection of Obama. Why WOULD he go? Don Lemon on Portrait Ceremony Report: ‘I Wouldn’t Want to Go to That White House If I Was Obama’ https://t.co/wDCZm0htxr — Tari Torch Sweeney (@tarits) May 20, 2020

