FedEx accused of firing Black driver after confrontation with white customer

Two FedEx employees claim they were fired after posting a video of a confrontation with a white customer, however, the delivery giant claims that’s not entirely true.

The men who have only been identified as “Antonio” and “Felinzay” recorded the man after they dropped a package at his home. They shared in a series of tweets that the customer ran out of his house cursing and screaming at the drivers. According to Antonio, “We just apologized but he kept escalating the situation then kept saying he would whoop [our] Black a**es.”

In a tweet posted as an update to the story, one of the men stated, “FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us Today .. I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19“

However, in a report from NewsOne who obtained a statement from the company, they stated that the men were working through a third-party and that they remain employed.

“FedEx takes extremely seriously any allegations of discrimination, retaliation, or improper employment actions,” the statement said in part. “These individuals are employed by an independent service provider and FedEx will be conducting a thorough investigation into these claims. While we conduct this investigation FedEx will provide employment for these drivers.”

The original tweets claim that the man began to record them while threatening them. He then told his wife to call the police. “(They) came and we told our side of the story & the man said to the police ‘they look like they would’ve broke into my house while my wife is there’ the white dude was lying the whole time.”

The men claim, “We go through this all the time.”

In 2018, an Oregon man died after he hurled racial slurs and threw a punch at a Black delivery person. The employee punched the man back and he later died. No charges were filed against the driver involved in the incident.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the two men stating they were fired for “simply doing their job.” The fundraiser has raised upwards of $50,000.



