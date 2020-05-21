Symone Sanders brilliantly shuts down Fox News host in viral clip

Dana Perino got way more than she bargained for when she asked Sanders to provide 'one example of a lie from the White House on the coronavirus pandemic.'

This week a Fox News host found out the hard way that it’s a bad idea to debate Symone Sanders without doing your homework and a clip of the moment instantly went viral.

Wednesday, host Dana Perino got way more than she bargained for when she asked Joe Biden campaign adviser Sanders to provide “one example of a lie from the White House on the coronavirus pandemic.”

READ MORE: Symone Sanders praised after rushing Biden stage to grab protester during rally

Perino asked the question after playing comments from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee virtual commencement address for Columbia Law School, during which he said, “You can build a truly representative democracy with more facts than lies.”

“So, I’m assuming that former Vice President Biden is saying that President Trump is the one that he’s talking about there, and lies about the coronavirus,” said Perino. “What specifically would he be talking about?”