This isn't the first time the Ohio pastor has lauded Trump as the most pro-Black commander in chief

Pastor Darrell Scott has doubled down on his support for President Donald Trump, reviving his belief that he is the “most pro-black president” ever.

Scott, who is part of Trump’s National Diversity Coalition and served on the president’s transition team in 2016, made the bold statement at a roundtable event in Michigan on Thursday, Newsweek reports.

He leads New Spirit Revival Center, a non-denominational church in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

“I’ll say it again, this president — and I’ve lived under 12 presidential administrations, I was born during Eisenhower’s administration — this president has been the most pro-black president in my lifetime,” he said.

Scott accompanied Trump in his official visit to the state, during which he met with Black Michigan leaders, and the idea was touted of bringing a “new” historically Black college to Detroit.

“But when I say pro, I’m saying pro in the sense of being proactive. He’s been proactive rather than reactive to issues concerning minorities, underserved and disadvantaged communities than any other president in my lifetime,” Scott added. “I really believe history is going to be kinder to you, Mr. President, than fake news media is today.”

And with that, Trump reportedly laughed and said: “It can’t be any worse, thank you.”

Scott made similar comments about Trump in 2018 during a meeting with Black, inner-city pastors at the White House, according to The Philadelphia Tribune.

“This is probably going to be, and I’m going to say it at this table, the most pro-black president that we’ve had in our lifetime,” he said at the time. “Because, and I try to analyze the people I encounter, this president actually wants to prove something to our community.”

Scott added, “the last president [Barack Obama] didn’t feel like he had to.”

“This administration is probably going to be more proactive regarding urban revitalization and prison reform than any president in your lifetime,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Washington Post/Ipsos survey conducted earlier this year noted that Black Americans remain largely dissatisfied with this administration.

Additionally, a separate poll conducted this month suggests Trump’s approval rating among Black voters dropped further over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.