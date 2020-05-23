Joe Bide's now-infamous "you ain't Black" statement provided ammo for the Trump campaign to troll

Former Vice President Joe Biden raised eyebrows and made headlines with comments he made to Black voters on Friday that he has since apologized for.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black,” the apparent Democratic Party nominee for president said in an interview on “The Breakfast Club.”

The message split social media users, with some admonishing the veteran politician for his words and others defending it as a joke, and Biden’s opponent had a bizarre response.

President Donald Trump‘s campaign team seized on the moment to fundraise for the 2020 White House race. His reelection team slapped “#YouAintBlack,” citing Biden, on a t-shirt design and began selling the merchandise online mere hours after a video of the interview went viral, according to The Hill.

The shirts are on sale for $30.

Biden, the last person standing in the Democratic contest to win back the White House in November, made the statement while being interviewed by co-host Charlamagne Tha God, who repeatedly questioned Biden about Black issues, including the controversial 1994 crime bill he put together that helped foster mass incarceration of Black men.

Biden apologized that afternoon for making the statement while on a call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce, saying he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.”

“I shouldn’t have been so cavalier in responding,” he said during the phone call. “No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background.”

Biden, who is said to be vetting a Black woman as his running mate, stated that he was trying to convey why Black Americans shouldn’t vote for Trump come November.

“There are African Americans who think Trump is worth voting for. I don’t think so and I’m prepared to put my record against his, that was the bottom line,” Biden said.