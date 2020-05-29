GoFundMe created by George Floyd’s brother raises over $1.5M in a day

Monies raised will go to funeral services, the estate and to support the family as they work to bring about justice for their deceased loved one

Philonise Floyd launched a GoFundMe to provide an outlet for people who want to support the family following the police killing of his brother, George Floyd.

Created just one day ago, the fund has raised (as of printing) over $2 million.

READ MORE: Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin arrested for George Floyd’s death

“On May 25, 2020, my life shattered as I learned of the tragic passing of my dear brother, George,” Philonise Floyd wrote.

“My family and I watched in absolute horror as the now infamous and horrifying video began to spread quickly throughout social media,” he wrote, “What we saw on that tape left us shell shocked; a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling directly on my brother’s neck, obstructing his ability to breathe.”

Floyd continued, “As some officers knelt on his neck, other officers participated and watched; no one took any action to save my brother’s life. Those officers would continue to brutalize my brother until he died.”

As for the purpose of the fundraiser, Floyd wrote that “This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George.”

Philonise, his brother Rodney Floyd, and their cousin, Tera Brown live in the family’s native Houston, TX.

In the GoFundMe post, the family also states that “A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund.”

The post also lists a secondary approved fund which has raised over $50,000.

READ MORE: Barack Obama breaks silence on the death of George Floyd: ‘We can and must be better’

Finally, the GoFundMe post also provides contact information for Ben Crump Law, which is the firm representing the family. The family is asking for anyone wishing to send cards, letters of encouragement, and/or contributions in the form of a money order or check, to mail them to the firm.

The post closes with sincere thanks and appreciation from the family. “Our hearts are overwhelmed!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!