Shameik Moore gets dragged for rant critiquing Black people amid unrest

It was a long night for actor Shameik Moore.

Known for his roles as Raekwon in the Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and as the voice of Miles Morales in the Academy Award-winning Into the Spider-Verse, Moore is now going to be known across the Twitterverse for a well-deserved dragging.

Moore decided to chime in on the scourge of police brutality that continues to rear its ugly head even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a very strong opinion that the Black community hates to hear.” Moore wrote, “We need to learn how to deal with police… and or racism… because THIS is the part of the scenario we have failed to fix. We have to work on our community before blaming everything on ‘racist’ and the police.”

See I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to hear.. but needs to hear… we need to learn how to deal with police… and or racism… because THIS is the part of the scenario we have failed to fix. https://t.co/xEZ1SdgSUx — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

In a tweet, he stated that he believes that because he knows how to “carry” himself, incidents like those that happen to other people of color will happen to him.

No one asked for my opinion but it’s 2020 not 1945… meaning I’m more focused on black FUTURES than black history. I personally refuse to feel like a victim.. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I don’t not fear for my life because I know how to carry myself in tuff situations. — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

The 25-year-old Atlanta native tried to clear up his remarks with a series of three videos, but public opinion about him continued to spiral downhill.

In one post, he continued his respectability politics asserting that Black people just “need to learn how to deal with police.”

One Twitter user responded, “Dawg, Black people aren’t being paid to deal with the police, they’re PAID to deal with us.”

Dawg, black people aren’t being paid to deal with the police, they’re PAID to deal with us. We shouldn’t HAVE to learn it. THEY should… — First2theTable (@MindMenace) May 28, 2020

Finally, and even more ill-advisedly, Moore went live on social media to espouse more misinformation and argued with his followers. On the live-stream, he implied that Rosa Parks could have taken a Black-owned taxi cab, instead of standing her ground in protest to the segregated buses in Montgomery, AL.

Shameik Moore said with a straight face that Rosa Parks could’ve took a taxi. Aliens, please come get us NOW! pic.twitter.com/DPlKZSl3hk — James Fauntleroy Stan Account (@yoyotrav) May 28, 2020

The entire event was a public relations dumpster fire, resulting in a well-earned dragging.

Fans of the actor and media personalities, like Roland Martin, offered similar advice, log off Twitter and go read a book.

This is truly one of the dumbest tweets I’ve ever seen in a long time. @shameikmoore, log off. Stop talking. Seriously. https://t.co/Q9c9VyYKpm — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 29, 2020

Moore, who is also a singer and rapper, had promised to release his new single, “MmHmm,” yesterday. That release has been delayed.

