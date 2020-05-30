Chrissy Teigen pledges $200K to bail out George Floyd protesters

The model offered her financial support Saturday during a tweetstorm in response to President Donald Trump.

Chrissy Teigen is pledging $200,000 to the “rioters and criminals” who have been arrested protesting George Floyd’s death.

The model offered her financial support Saturday during a tweetstorm after she took offense to President Donald Trump declaring that there would be a “MAGA night” at the White House.

“The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???” the president posted.

Teigen had better ideas on how to commemorate the evening. She’d put money behind those who have taken to the streets across the nation — including showing up at the White House — to decry police brutality.

In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Teigen quickly racked up the likes and retweets but some were unhappy with her announced pledge. In a since-deleted tweet, one critic branded the protestors as “rioters and criminals.” The cooking maven took that as a challenge to ante her offer.

Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Teigen, who is married to John Legend, also amplified tweets that pledged pro bono support for those in Minneapolis, Houston, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles who may need help as they express outrage over Floyd’s death and police brutality. The nation has been in unrest since Monday when video showed now-former police officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, and kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 2 minutes 43 seconds after he lost consciousness and pleaded for help.

Prosecutors allege that Chauvin used excessive force as police first encountered Floyd as part of an investigation about the unarmed 46-year-old possibly using a counterfeit $20 bill. He has since been charged with third-degree murder. However, the protests which at times have turned violent, continued as there are demands that the other officers involved be charged as well.

