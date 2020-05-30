Tyler Perry urges Atlanta to protest peacefully: ‘Please stop this violence’

The film director says looting is not the answer to get George Floyd justice

Tyler Perry, who put down roots in Atlanta with a massive film studio, is calling for protesters to remain peaceful and not utilize violence to get their message across about the killing of George Floyd.

The film director and producer posted on his Instagram page a clip of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms‘ address to the city Friday calling for an end to violent demonstrations.

“Please, please stop this violence,” Perry posted. “Looting is NOT THE ANSWER!!!!”

While he is not currently in Atlanta, Perry said he would have been standing beside the mayor at the conference had he been local. Bottoms was flanked at the press event by rappers Killer Mike and T.I., as well as Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. The rappers are Atlanta residents and business owners.

Bottoms said that the rioting and looting was “not a protest” but “chaos,” exclaiming that “protest has purpose.”

In addition to showing his allegiance to Mayor Bottoms, Perry also warned about false protest posts online.

“There are people and other countries who are posting things pretending to be US, pretending to stand for peaceful protest,” Perry continued, “but they are trying to incite us into violence and chaos to try and do more harm!! Do not fall for this foolishness!!!”

“T.I. and Killer Mike own half the west side, so when you burn down this city, you’re burning down our community,” Bottoms said.

