Trailer drives through peaceful protesters on Minneapolis interstate

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials in Minnesota say no protesters appear to have been hit after a semitrailer drove into a crowd demonstrating on a freeway near downtown Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says in a tweet that the action appeared deliberate. The patrol says the driver was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators. The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 31, 2020

It wasn’t clear how the driver was hurt. TV footage showed protesters swarming the truck, and then law enforcement quickly moving in.

Other TV footage showed the tanker truck moving rapidly onto the bridge and protesters appearing to part ahead of it.

The protesters were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd.

Holy crap. A crowd of protestors dispersed as a truck was dangerous driving at full speed on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis. The driver eventually stopped. pic.twitter.com/8g59EIu84L — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 31, 2020

UPDATE: Truck driver under arrest and taken to hospital after driving towards protesters on closed interstate in Minneapolis, after which he was pulled from the vehicle pic.twitter.com/9KmMPcioc2 — BNO News (@BNONews) May 31, 2020

This story is still developing.