NYPD cops fatally shoot Brooklyn man, insist it’s unrelated to city protests

Despite police stating the incident was not protest-related, the shooting sparked outrage on social media and gave rise to rumors about the victim's age

A man in Brooklyn was fatally shot by police on Tuesday night amid ongoing civil unrest in the country.

Reports say that officers were responding to a shooting near Kingsborough Houses in Crown Heights at about 9:30 p.m. and contend that the gunplay was not protest-related.

Members of the NYPD encountered a man who had been shot and were told by witnesses that the suspect was nearby. They located him hiding behind a tree a block away.

NYPD Chief of Department, Terence Monahan, said that the gunman came out and was advancing toward police with his gun raised. Officers and bystanders implored the man to put the gun down for over one minute. Finally, approximately 10 officers opened fire on the man, striking and killing him.

“The male refused the orders of the officers, the officers discharged their weapon at the individual and struck him,” Chief Monahan said.

Social media reports are stating that the man was struck over 19 times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The other shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

This is inaccurate information. The armed man who was shot by police was 34-years-old and had just shot another man. pic.twitter.com/vL0gkKYhyo — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 3, 2020

Rumors quickly spread that the man was a 13-year-old, however, he was actually 34 years old.

As the shooting took place amid a week of unrest in New York City, citizens are rightfully angry at the incident and want answers. “Y’all have on bulletproof vests, yet you’re not trained to de-escalate the situation?” One user wrote.

The protests over the death of George Floyd have heightened tensions between Americans and the police, even invalid police matters.

Despite the fact that the shooting is not directly related to the protests, many social many users write that the protests are in response to all police shootings. “10 police officers shot 19 times?” One user wrote, “Where is the restraint they showed Dylann Roof after he shot nine people?”

The media is saying the shooting last night in Brooklyn is unrelated to the protests. WE ARE PROTESTING POLICE BRUTALITY. 10 Police officers — shot him NINETEEN times. That’s what we’re protesting. Where’s the restraint they seem to have given Dylann Roof who killed nine people? — Uyen (@uyendaylln) June 3, 2020

The report is still developing and the man’s name has not been released.

