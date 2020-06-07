University of Utah suspends football coach for texting a racial slur

Morgan Scalley is apologizing for the ill-fated message that was sent in 2013

A college football coach has been suspended after a years-old text message that included a racial slur was uncovered.

Morgan Scalley, defensive coordinator of the University of Utah football team, was put on leave Friday following the discovery of a 2013 text message in which he used a racial slur. The announcement was made by Mark Harlan, the university’s athletic director.

ESPN reports that a formal, external investigation will look into Scalley and his text message. Harlan stated that Scalley admitted sending the text that included a “derogatory and painful word.”

“The use of any form of racist language is not only antithetical to our policies and our values, but it is an affront to all of us, especially our African-American community members,” Harlan wrote in a tweet announcing the move. “While the review of this matter is being conducted, I have placed Morgan on suspension effective immediately.”

Utah issued a statement that included Scalley’s apology, saying that he made a “terrible mistake” by sending the text with the slur.

“This language is offensive and hurtful to not only the African-American community, but to all,” Scalley said. “Immediately after sending it, I apologized to the recipient and his family. I am also heartbroken over the potential breach of trust with my fellow coaches, and with the young men in our program, both past and present.”

While the actual slur hasn’t been disclosed, a former Utah cornerback Ryan Lacy tweeted that Scalley called him an “N-word” in 2008 and got a “half-ass apology” from Scalley when he confronted him in 2013.

“He is a great coach, but needs to be a better Man. Truth hurts,” Lacy wrote.

Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham stated he is “shocked” and that this is “inconsistent” with Scalley’s character. However, he supports Scalley’s suspension and investigation.

“I take very seriously the hurt, pain and anger felt by African-Americans, and the power of words to inflict or deepen that pain,” Whittingham said.

Scalley, who was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016, has been with the football program for 12 years. In 2019, The Utes had the second-best total defense in college football.

Scalley played for Utah in the early 2000s. He was recognized as an All-American safety for the school and conference co-defensive player of the year in 2004.

