Nearly three dozen Democrats are calling for the immediate end to the use of Federal surveillance planes flying over protest cities.

Several government spy planes have reportedly been spotted in Washington, Minneapolis and Las Vegas, monitoring Americans protesting the police killing of George Floyd, according to CNN. A small Cessna Citation jet is one of several aircrafts, both piloted and unpiloted, that have been tracked by the outlet.

Witnesses with a military background reported seeing a Cessna Caravan and Cessna 182 circling Washington multiple times on protest nights.

Lawmakers are demanding to know whether the planes were used for “surveilling of Americans engaged in peaceful protests.”

“The use of aerial surveillance is deeply disturbing, especially as we’re seeing so much misconduct against protesters across the country,” said Jake Laperruque of the watchdog group Project on Government Oversight.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut tweeted about one of the flights over Washington. “I have questions,” he wrote, adding that it was the “first time I can find that this aircraft, normally used for war zones/disasters/narcotics, has been used to gather intel at a protest.”

An Air National Guard RC-26B reconnaissance aircraft circled the DC protests last night. Flight path below. First time I can find that this aircraft, normally used for war zones/disasters/narcotics, has been used to gather intel at a protest. Very troubling. I have questions. pic.twitter.com/DlQRPJf7NI — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 4, 2020

Democrats in Congress have called the government’s surveillance of advocates for police reform a “deep and profound” violation of the First and Fourth Amendment.

“Aerial surveillance can be used to identify and track individuals in a number of ways, so it’s certainly improper to deploy this powerful surveillance tools to monitor protesters,” Laperruque added. “Even if abuse isn’t occurring, the mere risk could significantly chill free speech.”

The first appearances of spy drones allegedly began in Minneapolis on May 29, days after Floyd’s death and near the location he was killed.

The Department of Homeland Security reportedly detailed in a letter to Congress that the aircraft “was preparing to provide live video to aid in situational awareness at the request of our federal law enforcement partners in Minneapolis,” but returned to base in North Dakota when it was no longer needed, according to the CNN report.

