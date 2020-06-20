DL Hughley passes out on stage during Nashville comedy set

Celebrities say that the veteran comedian is doing 'ok' since fainting on stage Friday night

In a frightening moment, D.L. Hughley passed out in the middle of a live show Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The veteran comedian is said to be recovering from the incident.

Hughley, 57, was mid-joke at Zanies Nashville Comedy Club when he suddenly stopped. After a brief pause, the audience gasped as his head slumped forward. A man came to his aid to grab Hughley, whose body then appears to go limp as he fell to the floor.

The incident was captured on cellphone video by an audience member and posted to Twitter.

“DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him!” Twitter user Brooks Golightly wrote in the post.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

READ MORE: D.L. Hughley’s new book ‘How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice from White People’ tackles police brutality with humor

Two other men came to the stage to help carry the comic out the room. An announcer then instructed the audience to “stay calm” and said “we’ve got it all under control.”

“Yeah, right,” an incredulous attendee said.

There currently have been no formal updates on Huhgley’s condition or the cause of his condition. However, many celebrities have taken to social media to comment.

YouTube journalist DJ Vlad tweeted that he had spoken to Hugley and that he was “ok.”

DL Hughley is ok. I just spoke to him. — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) June 20, 2020

In addition, comic Jay Washington also tweeted that “I just got a text from someone close to D.L that he is doing fine now. THAT IS A BLESSING TO HEAR.”

Update: I just got a text from someone close to D.L that he is doing fine now. THAT IS A BLESSING TO HEAR. https://t.co/iIE8pO0o1O — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) June 20, 2020

TV Host Joy-Ann Reid tweeted “Prayers up for DL Hughley” in a repost of the video.

Prayers up for DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley). Frightening moment. Hope he's ok. https://t.co/ckaMG4DlCu — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 20, 2020

As reported by WTVF, Phase 3 of Nashville’s reopening from its coronavirus shutdown after COVID-19 pandemic is set to begin Monday, which would allow bars and clubs to receive patrons. Businesses like retail stores, gyms and other establishments must continue to operate under reduced capacity in the next phase. Event spaces and small music venues, depending on their sizes, must limit crowds to half capacity or a maximum of 250 people, the Nashville station reports.

READ MORE: DL Hughley isn’t here for Van Jones’ diss of Kamala Harris

Zanies Nashville had already reopened on May 15 with reduced tickets and socially distant seating during the city’s Phase 1 reopening. Phase 2 began May 25.

Hughley was on performing on the second night of a four-day residency at Zanies. Due to popular demand, the comedy club added a second Sunday show to the schedule.

Hugley is also scheduled to appear at Stand Up Live in Huntsville, Alabama for a three-day set beginning June 26.

Hughley, a member of the Original Kings of Comedy along with Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and the late Bernie Mac, has been a popular comic for more than three decades.

He is one of the most outspoken figures in comedy when it comes to political commentary and hosts a radio program, “The D.L. Hughley Show Uncut,” that is syndicated in several markets and is available on Spotify.