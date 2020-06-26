TikTok star Tabitha Brown gets her own show on Ellen DeGeneres digital network

The viral vegan and lifestyle host will debut 'All Love' later this year

Looks like actress and vegan influencer Tabitha Brown snagged her own show on the Ellen Digital Network (EDN) – a digital media platform run by Ellen Digital Ventures, which is a collaboration between talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros’ Digital Networks.

READ MORE: Audio of Jimmy Kimmel using ‘N’ word while imitating Snoop surfaces online

According to Veg News, Brown’s new All Love web show is slated for release during EDN’s 2020 programming schedule and will feature the viral sensation giving advice on cooking, parenting, social media, and self-care.

Earlier this year we reported that after using her love for vegan food as a vehicle to gain fame via the exponentially popular Tik Tok video app, Brown, 41, was able to attain representation from Creative Arts Agency (CAA), joining an agency that counts Beyoncé, Will Smith, NBA star Zion Williamson and Trevor Noah among its star-studded clients.

Thanks to her lovable personality and short-form videos on vegan recipes, Brown has racked up over 2 million followers on TikTok. The Los Angeles-based social media influencer is also an ambassador for Whole Foods.

“I’ve specifically prayed for this day for about 15 years!!!” she told her over a million Instagram followers back in April. “When I first moved to Los Angeles I used to work at Macy’s in Century City. On my lunch breaks I would sometimes walk the block and pass @creativeartistsagency (One of the Top Entertainment Agencies in the world) and just say out loud ‘One day Lord’.”

In addition to All Love, the wife and mother will also be appearing on “Kids, Race & Unity: A Nick News Special” on Nickelodeon on June 29 at 7pm ET.

READ MORE: Alicia Keys to host ‘Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special’

The hour-long special, which is a revival of the popular ‘90s series, will be hosted by musician Alicia Keys and, along with Brown, feature Black Lives Matter movement co-founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi who will be on deck to answer questions asked by children about social justice and racial equality.



Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!