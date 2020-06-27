Kathy Jenkins, ‘KKK Karen’ apologizes for racist rant at BLM protest

The Missouri woman claims she doesn’t remember hurling the hateful rhetoric because she was under some sort of 'blackout' spell.

A Missouri woman has apologized after a video went viral of her proudly declaring her “KKK belief.”

The clip shows Kathy Jenkins on the bed of a pickup truck holding a Confederate flag and watching Black Lives Matter demonstrators clash with counter-protesters outside of a Dixie Outfitters store in Branson, Missouri, Complex reports.

“I will teach my grandkids to hate you all,” she is heard yelling to BLM supporters.

Jenkins wasn’t ready for the heat she caught over the video that appeared on Twitter Monday. Once the savvy sleuths of the Twitterverse identified her, Jenkins was changing her tune by Friday.

A racist woman snarled: ‘I’ll teach my grandkids to hate you all’ at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters – then danced with a Confederate flag. The woman, who is said to be Kathy Bennett, was also filmed saying ‘KKK belief’ at the protest in Branson. SMFH 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/nZIvGRjK1q — Christopher Ellis (@BiggCeezer) June 26, 2020

In an interview with KOLR10, she apologized for her remarks and claimed she “blacked out” and doesn’t remember initiating Nazi Karen-mode. She also wants her haters to believe that, at the time, she wasn’t aware of the history behind the confederate flag.

“I mean, if it would help for me to stand with Black Lives Matter, I absolutely would do that,” she said.

“I was chanting Black Lives Matter… and that’s not even on video,” Jenkins continued. “It’s like I blacked out. I don’t even remember.”

She insists she was only on the scene because she was curious about the protests.

“I’ve never been to one,” Jenkins added. “I just wanted to see what the rally was all about.”

Jenkins maintains that she “doesn’t even remember saying half the stuff that I said,” due to the alleged blackout spell she was under.

“I wasn’t saying I’m KKK or for the KKK. I was mocking them because I don’t like being called a racist.”

Since the video went viral, Jenkins has reportedly lost her job.

Below is her full apology statement:

As many of you know I am Kathy. I just wanted to start with saying that I am truly deeply sorry for what I said. This isn’t who I am as a person.

I obviously cannot take back what I said. I can only learn from this. I want to make it clear. I am not teaching my children or grandchildren to hate anyone. No one. Ever.

I’ve always taught them to respect and love anyone no matter the race. I’ve always taught them to treat people with the same respect as they would want to be treated. My words and actions have been a learning experience.

Not only did I learn from this, but I hope this message helps others that they cannot take back what they have said. Again I am so so sorry because that is not who I am. I would never ever want to see anyone hurt and I don’t care who they are.”

