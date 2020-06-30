Trump too busy golfing to quickly delete ‘white power’ retweet: report

Reports say White House aides couldn’t reach Trump or his deputy chief of staff to ask him to delete the retweet

President Donald Trump received backlash for retweeting a clip of one of his supporters shouting “White Power.”

However, a new report has now revealed why it took more than three hours for the POTUS to delete it. The president was too busy playing golf.

The racist message was initially posted on Sunday morning. The short video was of Trump supporters at The Villages, a retirement community in Florida. In it, a man is seen driving a golf cart adorned with Trump reelection signs and chanting, “White Power!” The statement is heard in the first 10 seconds of the video.

Trump captioned the video, “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!”

NBC News is reporting that the post stayed up for hours because the President was golfing and had put his phone down. According to the report, White House aides couldn’t reach Trump or deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino to ask him to delete the retweet, officials said.

Scavino is the only other person with access to the president’s Twitter account.

“President Trump is a big fan of the Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement according to CNN.

MSNBC contributor and law professor, Joyce Alene, tweeted yesterday that “if the President’s top aides can’t reach him for 3 hours while he’s playing golf, this WH is even more dangerously dysfunctional than we’ve been led to believe.”

I don’t buy this. If the President’s top aides can’t reach him for 3 hours while he’s playing golf, this WH is even more dangerously dysfunctional than we’ve been led to believe. https://t.co/yPwXeyO6Cm — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 30, 2020

Tim Scott, the nation’s lone Black senator said on CNN‘s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper that the tweet was “indefensible,” and that there was “no question” that Trump should have taken it down.

“He should not have retweeted and he should just take it down… It is indefensible,” GOP Sen. Tim Scott reacts to the video President Trump shared of a man driving a golf cart with Trump campaign posters, chanting “white power.” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/qF6lh7QjWv pic.twitter.com/tUwQwYv1An — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 28, 2020

While the President did take the video down, he has not apologized for posting it, nor has he denounced the messaging.

An unnamed White “lesson to all of us in the White House to be more aware of what’s out there.”

