Terry Crews tweets that he is not a ‘human wrongs activist’

Once again, Terry Crews is doubling down on his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crews announced on Twitter, the night before The Fourth of July, that he is a “human rights activist – not a human wrongs activist.”

I’m a human rights activist- not a human wrongs activist — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 3, 2020

As of reporting, the tweet has garnered more than 38K likes and more than 10K retweets.

Crews has become infamous lately for having some of the least popular tweets perceived by Black Twitter, including his lack of support for fellow America’s Got Talent host, Gabriel Union, and his belief that #BlackLivesMatter could turn into Black Lives Better.

Although there is nothing indicating why Crews published the tweet, he has seen a surge in relevance since he began making these controversial comments. Crews appeared on Roland Martin‘s web show last week to discuss his views.

Crews’ “human wrong activist” comments are just another example of his divisive stance on race relations.

Another tweet by Crews implies that it may be best to forget certain things so as to uncloud one’s judgment. He doesn’t reference anything specific, but it might have something to do with race relations, particularly the treatment of Black Americans.

Intelligent decision making sometime requires you to forget what you’ve lost, and evaluate the situation as it exists today. This is not the oppression Olympics. — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 4, 2020

The third and final tweet has Crews simplistically stating that not all white people are bad, and that he is willing to die on this notion for the sake of unifying all races.

Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill. — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 4, 2020

This tweet garnered the most likes and retweets, with about 200K and about 40K respectively.

Black people’s reactions to these series of tweets are the same as before, outrage and mockery.

If" House Nigga" was a person pic.twitter.com/qBpN3Udt9C — Calvin Hollis Jr. (@isthatcalvin_) July 4, 2020

Are all body builders on steroids? No. Are all body builders smart enough to be activist? No. Knowing this reality- Terry Crewes should shut the hell up about race, creed, or ideology. I also decided to die on this hill. pic.twitter.com/xQQkoD9Wc9 — Saint Typo de Tyre (@Lex_Lutheran) July 4, 2020

As theGrio previously reported, Marc Lamont Hill, a contributor at theGrio, believes Crews’ unwarranted answers to questions no one is asking is to better white people instead of his own, Black people.

