Terry Crews tweets that he is not a ‘human wrongs activist’

Black people's reactions to Crews' series of tweets are the same as before, outrage and mockery.

By
Christian Spencer
-
Terry Crews attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 15 Kickoff at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Once again, Terry Crews is doubling down on his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crews announced on Twitter, the night before The Fourth of July, that he is a “human rights activist – not a human wrongs activist.”

As of reporting, the tweet has garnered more than 38K likes and more than 10K retweets.

Crews has become infamous lately for having some of the least popular tweets perceived by Black Twitter, including his lack of support for fellow America’s Got Talent host, Gabriel Union, and his belief that #BlackLivesMatter could turn into Black Lives Better.

Although there is nothing indicating why Crews published the tweet, he has seen a surge in relevance since he began making these controversial comments. Crews appeared on Roland Martin‘s web show last week to discuss his views.

 

Crews’ “human wrong activist” comments are just another example of his divisive stance on race relations.

Another tweet by Crews implies that it may be best to forget certain things so as to uncloud one’s judgment. He doesn’t reference anything specific, but it might have something to do with race relations, particularly the treatment of Black Americans.

The third and final tweet has Crews simplistically stating that not all white people are bad, and that he is willing to die on this notion for the sake of unifying all races.

This tweet garnered the most likes and retweets, with about 200K and about 40K respectively.

Black people’s reactions to these series of tweets are the same as before, outrage and mockery.

As theGrio previously reported, Marc Lamont Hill, a contributor at theGrio, believes Crews’ unwarranted answers to questions no one is asking is to better white people instead of his own, Black people.

 

