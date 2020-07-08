Black-owned businesses see sales boost from Blackout Day

Tuesday was designated as a day of solidarity in America, where Black people were urged to only support minority-owned businesses.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Black business owners are taking to social media to speak out about the boost in support they saw on Blackout Day.

An earlier report published on theGrio noted that July 7 was designated as a day of solidarity in America, where Black people were urged to support Black-owned businesses only.

“This movement is an awakening of the national consciousness of Black people in America and abroad.” The website reads, “We need economic solidarity in America amongst all Black people unequivocally.”

Read More: Black-owned OneUnited Bank gets boost after protests

The mission statement goes on to note, “In order to break free from the chains of financial servility, we will organize days, weeks, months, and years if necessary when not one Black person in America will spend a dollar outside of our community.”

According to Hollywood Life, the movement was conceived by Calvin Martyr, founder of the Blackout Coalition. Martyr explains that African-Americans account for $1.2 trillion in economic spending. Blackout Day is meant to demonstrate the economic power that Black people have in America.

Celebrities and athletes including Rihanna, Tristan Thompson and Cardi B took to social media to support the movement and encourage their massive following to #BuyBlack on Blackout Day.

Rapper T.I. made clear in an Instagram post that there should be “one day of solidarity in America when not one Black person in America spends a dollar.”

The call to action certainly seems to have paid off.

Khadijah Robinson, founder of Nile, which is a digital community that connects shoppers with Black-owned brands online, saw a 200% surge in users on Tuesday, per CNBC.com.

“We are seeing an influx of interest, and there’s been a growing interest in the movement to support Black businesses for several years,” she said. “People are really trying to be more conscientious with their shopping and support these small, minority and women-owned brands, and finding our tool really useful in terms of facilitating that.”

Read More: Black-owned OneUnited Bank gets boost after protests

I own a black owned alternative culture shop that sells records, comics, art toys, anime & manga toys. If ya know anyone that’s interested in these things & want to support a small business instead of amazon tag em or just a retweet would help. https://t.co/4OGmTqIl3e @OFFBEATjxn pic.twitter.com/7dHxIZ8Bf3 July 3, 2020

Robinson launched her website March 1 and now has 1,900 brands on the platform.

The timely website comes amid reports that Black businesses have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, making Blackout Day even more vital to recovery efforts.

Black-owned businesses took to social media on Blackout Day to post discount codes, which helped drive sales.

“Anytime you can bring in new customers to Black-owned businesses, it’s a great thing,” said Michael De Los Santos, owner of Mike D’s BBQ in Durham, North Carolina. He saw a 280% increase in daily sales average on Tuesday.

“What I hope is that it isn’t just a one-time thing, where folks in this moment are going to support Black businesses right now because it’s popular,” he added. “I hope it’s a sustainable thing, where folks can adjust their buying habits for the long haul.”

Consumers have using the website MyBlackReceipt.com to upload proof of purchases made at Black-owned businesses. So far, $7.6 million has reportedly been spent from June 19 through July 6, according to CNBC.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!