Melania Trump statue vandalized, then removed in her native Slovenia

Persons unknown burned the statue during the Fourth of July holiday

As statues of Confederate soldiers, slaveowners and other controversial people are removed all across the U.S., it’s clear that some people think the time for honoring those who are historical proponents of racism is over.

First Lady Melania Trump, joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, participates in a roundtable on Boston Medical Center’s Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) Program Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Boston Medical Center in Boston. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Some folks in Melania Trump’s hometown may have objections to her marrying President Donald Trump on similar grounds. He’s been accused of cloaking himself in the trappings of white supremacy to appease the most virulent elements of his base.

This is the statue they burned of Melania Trump in her hometown of Slovenia. I REALLY thought this was after they burned it…but it’s not.



On July 4, as America celebrated its Independence Day holiday, persons unknown burned Melania’s statue located near Slovenia, CBS News reports. The wooden statue, depicting Mrs. Trump on inauguration day, was erected last year.

A 26-foot statue of the president in Slovenia was burned down last year as well, CBS says. The sculptor who carved Melania statue out of a living linden tree trunk is upset that the statue was defaced.

Berlin-based sculptor Brad Downey says he wants to know what happened. He told Reuters that he thought Melania’s statue would spark conversation about issues like immigration and said he’s filed a police report. If the culprit is found, Downey wants to talk to them for a film he’s working on.

“I want to know why they did it,” he says.

Neither President Trump or Melania has yet to comment, but Trump has made it clear when it comes to statues in the U.S., he wants them to stay as is, regardless of what their history represents.

He moved to make defacing or destroying statues a federal crime. He also told his supporters while appearing with Melania at Mt. Rushmore on July 3, that he had signed an executive order to create a “National Garden of American Heroes” that would honor “the greatest Americans to ever live.”



