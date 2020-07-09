Millions face eviction this month as rent protections expire

The coronavirus pandemic placed further burdens on rent-strapped families

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic is more than a public health crisis – its an economic crisis for many families already struggling. To help ease those burdens, many major U.S. cities instituted moratoriums on evictions through July 31.

But with those deadlines looming along with the end of the $600 federal contribution to state employment checks, there are fears that millions of these vulnerable tenants could be displaced.

Demonstrators march in the street during the Cancel Rent and Mortgages rally on June 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The rally was organized to demand the temporary cancellation of rents and mortgages as COVID-19 continues to adversely effect the economy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Read More: Nigerian influencer nabbed for money laundering and cybercrime

According to CNBC, a report by the urban planning company Urban Footprint paints a bleak picture not just after July 31, but into the future.

“This level of displacement would be unparalleled in U.S. history and carries the potential to destabilize communities for years to come,” the report says.

At the beginning of this month, 32% of U.S. households had not yet made their housing payment says a report from Apartment List, an online company that provides apartment listings.

A demonstrator prepares for a national day of car protest to cancel the rents drive through Washington, D.C., to call for the cancellation of rents, mortgages and related utility bills, for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis in Rock Creek Park on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

They say that worries about home loss have increased since the pandemic forced city and state economies to shut down, putting people out of work in hard-hit industries like retail, restaurants, travel and hospitality, sports, and live music and theater.

Urban Footprint’s report says that without any additional federal or state intervention and with the uncertain future given COVID’s impact on the economy, the fallout could be catastrophic.

“The path back to pre-Covid economic activity and employment levels is unpredictable at best,” their report says. “This leaves the fate of many renters and communities in the balance.”

But help may be on the way. President Donald Trump says that he wants an additional economic benefits package on his desk before the House goes on recess August 3. After August 7, the entire legislative body is on break until after Labor Day.

Read More: Trump administration wants next stimulus package to protect unemployed

CNBC reports that the National Low Income Housing Coalition wants to see a $100B aid package to help both landlords and tenants. The House of Representatives passed that bill Monday, which included $100B in rental assistance and $75B in aid to homeowners.

It also extended federal eviction protections to March 2021. That bill is now in the Senate, where its likely DOA.



Subscribe to theGrio’s Dear Culture podcast on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher.