Soccer writer fired after ‘I can’t breathe’ tweet

Drew Pells was fired by VAVEL USA after tweet many found offensive

(Credit: social media/screenshot)

While fans are celebrating the fact that major league soccer has returned, already there’s controversy. Fortunately, though it’s not a COVID-19 related one. But unfortunately for soccer writer Drew Pells, an insensitive tweet has left him one media credential short.

As per Itsgame7, Columbian soccer player Andrés Reyes was taken off the field on a stretcher Wednesday night in a game between Orlando City FC and Inter Miami in the MLS ‘bubble’ in Orlando, with what looked like a throat injury.

In a tweet, Vavel USA writer Pells opined that the injury looked like a real ‘I can’t breathe’ moment, not one “manufactured by the media.”

This is a real "I can't breathe" moment, not one manufactured by the media



Thoughts and prayers. Hope Reyes is okay#ORLvsMIA #orlandocity #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/eDehF0gxEv — Drew Pells (@DrewPells) July 9, 2020

Soccer fans didn’t find the tweet amusing and responded to Pells accordingly.

Kiss your career goodbye — SWIATLOWSKIsays (@SWIATLOWSKIsays) July 9, 2020

Retired soccer player turned TV analyst Maurice Edu also weighed in:

You’re part of the problem man smh — Maurice Edu (@MauriceEdu) July 9, 2020

Vavel quickly let Pells know his career with the site was over, referring to other problematic tweets the journalist had made that they’d already had a discussion about.

Pells took the firing in stride saying that he’d made more money after the tweet than before and that as an Asian Jew and an immigrant, he’d seen more than his fair share of discrimination.

It's funny to me that an Asian Jew who was an illegal immigrant in a communist, authoritarian dictatorship and banned from staying in hotels solely because of my passport is somehow against diversity



Kowtowing to keyboard warriors is not a good business decision#MLSisBack https://t.co/eCLCT8pqb4 — Drew Pells (@DrewPells) July 9, 2020



And he boasted that the controversy had not hurt him but had actually helped give him a financial boost.

In the last 12 hours, I've made more money than I did in 4 months with @VAVEL_USA



As @ThomasEWoods says, monetize your haters https://t.co/cpuPLJUVB7 pic.twitter.com/kcBejNgqji — Drew Pells (@DrewPells) July 9, 2020

Most importantly though, Reyes is OK, and is resting comfortably, says the Miami Herald. He will have to remain in isolation, though after leaving the pro soccer ‘bubble.’

Major League Soccer has resumed in Orlando prior to the NBA, MLB, and WNBA seasons resuming, all of whom will play in some kind of restricted environment with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Of the 1,888 players, coaches, referees and staff down in Orlando so far, only four players from two teams have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, FC Dallas has left the restarted league as they had 10 players and one staffer test positive for the virus reports ESPN.



