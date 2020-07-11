Livonia Police Department creates transparency website after accusations of racial profiling

A grassroots group installed a digital billboard in Redford Township to highlight the problems that black drivers face.

The Livonia Police Department launched a new website that will provide the public with insider information about its policies and procedures.

This development comes after a billboard reading, “Driving While Black? Racial Profiling Just Ahead. Welcome to Livonia,” was put up. A grassroots group installed a digital billboard in Redford Township to highlight the problems that black drivers face.

LivoniaPACT.org gives the public an inside look at police operations, from department policies to staffing demographics. The department hopes that the website will help build a stronger relationship between its officers and community members.

The website gives an overview of traffic citations, arrests, use of force incidents, citizen complaints, and more. This data is coupled with specific policies related to use of force guidelines and non-bias training.

The police department recently held meetings with the city’s human relations commission and the Western Wayne NAACP to discuss the community’s issues .

“A number of community groups have shown they are willing to work in good faith with the Livonia Police Department, requesting data about the work of our officers and support more informed conversations,” said Curtis Caid, Livonia chief of police. “The release of this data is another example of the Livonia Police Department being a leader in our region, setting a high bar for community engagement and transparency.”

Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said the website is the “beginning of the conversation, not the end.” She wants the Livonia Human Relations Commission to create opportunities for conversations on diversity, equity, and inclusion for the city.

According to officials, the PACT website will release further data and policies next week.

The digital billboard is expected to remain for at least two weeks, said Delisha Upshaw, a Livonia resident and member of the Facebook group Livonia Citizens Caring about Black Lives.

