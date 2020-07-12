All Lives Matter protesters clash with Black Lives Matter protesters in front of Trump Tower

Some of the anti-BLM protesters could be members of the Proud Boys, a hate group, according to The Daily Mail

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray and Rev. Al Sharpton help paint a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower on July 9, 2020 in New York City. In a tweet, President Trump called the mural a “symbol of hate” and said that it would be “denigrating this luxury Avenue”. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower has created the perfect hotspot for anti-BLM protesters.

Earlier this month, with the help of Mayor Bill de Blasio, Black Lives Matter painted its slogan outside of President Trump’s old home on Fifth Avenue, near Columbus Circle.

This Saturday, protesters promoting the All Lives Matter movement congregated at the newly installed street mural, The New York Post reported.

There was a clash between the two opposing sides. Some of the anti-BLM protesters could be seen with Blue Lives Matter flags. One flag read “thin blue line,” which is a police term used to indicate that the police are the force that hold society together.

In some videos, one woman can be seen cursing at the Black Lives Matter protesters while directing exaggerated coughing and sneezing gestures toward them.

The Daily Mail alleges that some of the anti-BLM protesters could be members of the Proud Boys, a violent gang of white young men whose views aligns with the alt-right.

The organization is a hate group, according to the US Southern Poverty Law Center.

Roger Stone throwing up his “white power” sign with members of the Proud Boys. pic.twitter.com/6wjbr6agIn July 11, 2020

According to The New York Post, some anti-BLM protesters decided to kneel while wearing their “All Lives Matter” shirts and “Make America Great Again” caps.

The anti-BLM protesters also interrupted a man’s live recording about George Floyd. The group taunted the vlogger, screaming “f–k you!” and making rude gestures.

The anti-BLM protesters chanted “USA” and “commie scum” to Black Lives Matter members who were already chanting.

