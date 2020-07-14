TLC drops trailer for ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’

The series follows a family who conceived quintuplets, triplets, and two sets of twins naturally.



TLC

TLC just dropped the first official trailer for Doubling Down with the Derricos and the premise of the reality show is truly mind-blowing.

While we’re used to seeing some pretty incredible stuff from the network, the Derrico family takes the cake. Viewers will be invited into the lives of Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico as they await the arrival of their triplets.

Sounds pretty tame until we learn that the couple is already juggling two other children, as well as quintuplets AND two sets of twins. Even more shocking is the fact that they conceived all 14 of their children naturally.

Here’s the description:

Sleepless nights, sibling squabbles and a living room full of toe-tripping toys is the norm for any family with kids. Magnify that by 11 with triplets on the way and you have the Derricos, who celebrate life and embrace its hurdles and drama with open arms every day. The new kids on the block in TLC’s popular family neighborhood, Karen and Deon Derrico always wanted a large family but never in their wildest dreams expected to be quite so blessed (though multiples are prevalent on both sides of their family)! Karen and Deon use open and honest dialogue when parenting their kids with a modern take and give viewers an unfiltered look into their bustling, sweet and growing family in a series that is all heart.

In this premiere season, Karen is pregnant with triplets, and it hasn’t been an easy time for her or Deon. At 24 weeks, Karen’s doctor advises she spend the remainder of her pregnancy in the hospital, which means Deon will have to manage the household with 11 children – all on his own. Nothing goes according to plan, and the family faces several surprises as they welcome three newborns while working hard to give their other 11 children, ranging from 2 to 14 years old, all the love and attention they need.

“TLC has always been the home for extraordinary families, and with multiple multiples the Derricos take ‘extraordinary’ to a whole new level!” TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee said in a statement.

“They bring a fresh voice, perspective and willingness to share their culture and values. And while their size may be unique, their story is universally relatable — devoted parents trying to raise their children the best way they know how all while navigating life’s ups and downs. We are proud and excited to introduce TLC viewers to the Derricos.”

Check out the trailer:

Doubling Down with the Derricos premieres August 11 at 10/9c on TLC.