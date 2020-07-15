California man charged with hate crime after driving into crowd of Black people

Dennis Aaron Wyman, 42 is being held on $1M bail

Dennis Aaron Wyman (Torrence Police Department)

A California man is in jail after plowing into a crowd of Black people last month after yelling racial slurs at them. ABC News reports that Dennis Wyman of Redondo Beach, California approached a group of African-Americans in the parking lot of a hotel in Torrence.

When he arrived, Wyman got into his El Camino and aimed it toward the group. Torrence police say Wyman began yelling racial slurs at the group. One of them, a 23-year-old, called his father who was working security at a location nearby.

Protesters hold their fists in the air during a June 5, 2020 rally in Las Vegas against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The 50-year-old security guard showed up and opened fire as Wyman charged his car at the group. He and another individual were both injured and taken to a local hospital.

Wyman, 42, fled the scene but was arrested in a traffic stop this week, police confirmed. He is being held in Los Angeles County jail on charges of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in serious injury. As his actions have been classified as a hate crime, he is being held on $1M bail.

Although it appears that the incident was a random attack, protesters around the country have been terrorized in a similar fashion. According to ABC, In Seattle, a Black man, 27-year-old Dawit Kelete, allegedly drove past barriers on July 4 and into a group of protesters on a highway. One of the protesters, Summer Taylor, 24, died and another Diaz Love, 32, was injured.

Kelete was charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and reckless driving.

Two days later, in Huntington Station, New York, Anthony Cambareri, 36, was charged with third-degree assault after allegedly injuring two Black Lives Matters protesters in the city after driving into the crowd.

