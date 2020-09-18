Maya Rudolph wins first Emmy for ‘Big Mouth’

Maya Rudolph wins her first Emmy for voicing Connie The Hormone Monstress on the hit Netflix series

Loading the player...

For her work on the adult animated series Big Mouth, Maya Rudolph has earned her first Emmy award.

During the fourth night of the Creative Arts Emmy, streamed live on Emmys.com, the comedian won the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category for bringing life to the Hormone Monstress. She was nominated against Leslie Odom Jr. (Central Park), Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian), Wanda Sykes (Crank Yankers), Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons) and Hank Azaria (The Simpsons).

Read More: Kerry Washington wins first Emmy at 2020 Creative Arts Awards

In total, Rudolph is nominated for three Emmy awards this season. The actress will compete against herself in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, with nods for her guest-spots on The Good Place as the judge and Saturday Night Live as Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris. Other talent earning nominations in the same category include Angela Basset (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Saturday Night Live), Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Bette Midler (The Politician).

The Big Mouth official Instagram page offered a congratulatory message to Rudolph following her win. The series is also up for Outstanding Animated Program against Bob’s Burgers, BoJack Horseman, Rick & Morty, and The Simpsons.

Read More: Shangela speaks on Emmy-nominated HBO series ‘We’re Here’

Despite this being her first Emmy, the Bridesmaids actress has had a handful of nominations throughout her career. She was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2012 for Saturday Night Live. In both 2018 and 2019, she was nominated in the same category for The Good Place. It is her first nomination for the Big Mouth series.

The cast of the hit cartoon series, which chronicles a group of adolescents as they make their way through puberty, has seen some changes recently. Jenny Slate, a white Jewish woman, stepped down from voicing Missy, a half-Black, half Jewish character on the show, in August. theGrio reported at the time that the actress initially believed her Jewish roots was a confirmation to take the role, however had a change of heart due to recent anti-racism uprisings. Ayo Edebiri has been recast in the role.

The Emmy Awards are set to broadcast live on Sept. 20 with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. Read all the winners from the fourth night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!