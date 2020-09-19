Cuomo announces Brooklyn statue to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday after complications of metastatic cancer

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday a statue honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The statue dedicated to the second woman to ever serve on the U.S. Supreme Court will be erected in Brooklyn, where Ginsburg was born.

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In a statement, Cuomo said the statue would be “a physical reminder of Justice Ginsburg’s monumental contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for all.”

The New York Governor went on to say “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference. As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured that America lived up to her founding ideals — she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor.”

Ginsburg died on Friday after complications from metastatic cancer.

The 87-year-old was known throughout her judicial career as a champion for justice across party lines, especially for women’s rights and social justice.

#BREAKING: New York will honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a statue in Brooklyn, her birthplace.



This statue will serve as a physical reminder of Justice Ginsburg's monumental contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for all. pic.twitter.com/iwvo7c3JOw — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020

“Her 27 years on the court reshaped our understanding of the basic tenants of equality and justice. While the family of New York mourns Justice Ginsburg’s death, we remember proudly that she started her incredible journey right here in Brooklyn,” Cuomo said.

Ginsburg lived in Brooklyn until she left to attend Cornell University for her undergraduate studies. She later attended Columbia Law School where she finished her final year tied for first in her class.

The Governor will appoint a commission in the coming days to oversee the project. He says the commission will give recommendations on the design, location and installation of the new memorial.

The White House is already looking at filling Ginsburg’s supreme court seat.

According to CNN, the move could happen before the first presidential debate, which is scheduled for September 29.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday saying that there no time to waste on this matter that it should be done “without delay.”

The Supreme Court said a private interment service for Ginsburg will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks onstage at the Fourth Annual Berggruen Prize Gala celebrating 2019 Laureate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg In New York City on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute )

