KeKe Palmer jokes about joining Insecure to ‘beat Condola’

Series creator Issa Rae responded to the 'mix-up' about the actress joining Season 5 of the hit HBO drama.

Getty

Luke James, Jidenna, Broderick Hunter and now… KeKe Palmer?

The 27-year-old actress might join the growing list of celebrity cameos on Issa Rae’s hit HBO series Insecure.

The Scream Queens star got the ball rolling via social media when she tweeted, “Hey Issa Rae, there’s been a mix-up. I posted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I’m gonna be on it. We can’t let them down, put me in to beat Condola’s a** real quick.”

Palmer also shared a screenshot her tweet in a post on Instagram, along with the caption “I just turned 27 Issa Rae, I’m starting to appear as an adult now. I’m ready! Or let’s just kill her a** off frfr (but continue to pay the actress because she was great!).”

Check out her IG post below.

Read More: Issa Rae jokes about mannequin sex on ‘Insecure’ after TV clip goes viral

It wasn’t long before Palmer’s post caught Rae’s attention.

The Emmy-nominated actress/writer/producer commented, “STAND DOWN, KEKE! (but also stand by).”

Palmer fired back with “Come on stand by.”

Earlier this week, Rae posted a picture on IG of a virtual table read for Season 5 of Insecure.

There’s no word yet on when the show will return, but fans are here for Palmer shooting her shot.

HBO ordered yet another season of Insecure only a few weeks into season 4.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice [Penny, producer], and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said at the time. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Insecure chronicles the life of Issa Dee, played by Issa Rae, who constantly finds herself in several awkward yet strikingly relatable scenarios between her love-life, friendships and career decisions. The series debuted in 2016.

Insecure season 4 wrapped in June, leaving fans with a lot of Issa-Molly baggage to unpack and all sorts of questions about Issa’s ex, Lawrence. The duo got back to together… only to find out that his short-time girlfriend, Condola, is pregnant. Next season will reportedly dive deep into that entanglement.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!