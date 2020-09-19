Trump says Kamala Harris cannot become first woman president: ‘That would rip our country apart’

Speaking in front of a crowd in Wisconsin Friday, President Donald Trump zeroed in on Joe Biden's VP choice in Kamala Harris

With the November election just weeks away, President Donald Trump is out on the campaign trail to condemn his Democratic opponent Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

At a campaign appearance in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where he won by a slim margin in 2016, Trump tried to cast an ominous message about Harris, saying “if a woman is going to become the first president of the United States, it can’t be her,” Business Insider reports.

“That would rip our country apart,” Trump said in front of a crowd. “This is not what people want. And she comes in through the back door — this would not be what people want, especially because it’s her.”

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally in Freeland, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The president continued by commenting on Biden’s poor choice of selecting Harris as his running mate, given that the California senator was very critical of the former vice president when she ran against him in the primaries.

“I said brilliantly, ‘He’ll never pick her, because she was too terrible to him,'” Trump stated. “But she picked him, and hopefully that’s going to be history, it’s not going to matter. And that is no way for a woman to become the first president, that’s for sure.”

Trump has taken several chances to publicly condemn Harris since she became Biden’s running mate. Last week, during a campaign rally in North Carolina, Trump, who purposely and mockingly, mispronounced her first name, said “she could never be the first woman president” because “people don’t like her.”

He also said at that North Carolina rally that a Harris presidency “would be an insult to our country.”

