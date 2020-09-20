Minneapolis street to be named for George Floyd

Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street in Minneapolis has become hallowed ground

Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street, the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis earlier this year, has become hallowed ground.

Protesters and well-wishers have adorned it with flowers and notes since the father of five died after being detained there, where one officer put a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protesters gather at a memorial for George Floyd, June 1, 2020, in front of Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed May 25 while in police custody outside the store. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

That street corner will now bare Floyd’s name. The Minneapolis City Council on Friday voted to rename Chicago Avenue between East 37th Street and East 39th Street as “George Perry Floyd Jr. Place,” CNN reports.

Robin Hutcheson, Minneapolis Public Works Department director, said the commemorative street sign will be placed right at the fateful intersection, and it won’t confuse pedestrians.

“The commemorative name addition will not affect addressing on the street. The signage to indicate the commemorative street naming will be placed at the intersection of 38th St E and Chicago Ave only,” Hutcheson stated.

George Floyd was killed this past spring while in the custody of police. (Credit: Getty Images)

While Floyd’s name is being honored in Minneapolis, his death inspired several re-designated street names as a show of solidarity to him, Breonna Taylor and others unarmed Black Americans who were killed at the hands of law enforcement.

As previously reported by theGrio, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed a corner of 16th Street at Lafayette Park adjacent to the White to Black Lives Matter Plaza. A large mural of Black Lives Matter was also painted on 16th Street leading to the park, which became an epicenter of protest in the nation’s capital.

Black Lives Matter street murals began popping up all over the country. Forbes reported that the murals have been painted on streets in cities like San Francisco, Austin, Texas and New York City, where murals have popped up in the Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn boroughs.

