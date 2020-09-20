‘Best of My Love’ singer Pamela Hutchinson dies at 61

Hutchinson's voice helped shape The Emotions' unique sound

The iconic group The Emotions has lost one of their voices this weekend.

Pamela Hutchinson died on Friday according to a post made on the group’s official Facebook page.

The post told fans that their “beautiful sister” will now “sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace.”

“In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson, on Friday, September 18, 2020. Pam succumbed to health challenges that she’d been battling for several years,” the post read.

“During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy. We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!” the post continued.

Hutchinson, though the youngest of the trio, helped shape the group’s unique sound.

The Emotions originally launched as a gospel group, known as the Hutchinson Sunbeams who traveled with their father Joe Hutchinson.

The Sunbeams sang on Jerry Van Dyke‘s “Children’s Gospel” television show and even toured with New Orleans native and famed gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.

When the group added an R&B/Soul feel to their music, they dropped “Sunbeams” and became The Emotions. They grew a large following in their hometown of Chicago and the rest was history.

VH1 listed The Emotions as one of the most influential girl groups of all time.

Just heard the sad news that Pamela Hutchinson from The Emotions has sadly died.

Awful news – 2020 needs to do one now.

May she RIP 🙏

Music lovers spanning several generations probably know the group for one of their best known hit singles, “Best of My Love.”

Pamela Hutchinson was 61.

