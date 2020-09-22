Amanda Seales slams ‘The Real’ for being ‘low class,’ and ‘even lower vibration’

Amanda Seales is accusing 'The Real' of allegedly stealing her idea

Amanda Seales is calling out The Real for trying to rip off her brand.

The former host is accusing the daytime talk show of trying to “bite” off her “Smart Funny & Black” game show, a trivia series that highlights accomplishments in Black culture. She made the allegations in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

Amanda Seales attends the premiere of NBC’s “Bring The Funny” at Rockwell Table & Stage on June 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“Once again therealdaytime demonstrates its low class and even lower vibration. Just so we’re clear, this is an EGREGIOUS bite of my “Smart Funny & Black” brand in an attempt to bring black awareness into the programming of The Real,” she wrote.

“They couldn’t find ANY OTHER WAY to do this without it being a bite of my creation. Yes, I’m saying this on social media because the CONTINUED thievery of black people’s work (even when supported by other BIPOC) needs to be called the F out and also because this is the most energy I’ll give it before going on with my day and creating more dopeness that will inevitably be pilfered by the less talented/ethical/ancestrally connected individuals of our species. Happy Monday. VOTE!” [Knowing networks, they did this bcuz they knew I’d post and it would boost ratings.”

Seales was a host on the show but announced in June she decided not to renew her contract. On an Instagram Live obtained by The Neighborhood Talk 2 with comedian Godfrey, the actress said she left the show because “it was breaking my spirit.”

She continued, “I was asked to not talk about certain things that felt like a betrayal to my people and to me as a person. And then on top of that I didn’t want to be somewhere that felt like, people weren’t being honest with me, where people felt scared of me because of my Black-womanness.”

Fans on Seales’ Instagram page agreed that the “Smart Funny & Black,” logo resembles the “Black Lives Matter University” logo that The Real used for a recent segment with Black Lives Matter ambassador Janaya Khan. Both logos appear with a gold banner, and a crest with a torch inside.

The Real has yet to comment on Seales’ post or accusation.

