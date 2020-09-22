Magic Johnson granted restraining order against alleged stalker

Lakers legend Magic Johnson says a man has been harassing him

Basketball icon Magic Johnson has taken preventative action against a man he says has been stalking, harassing, and threatening him.

According to Bleacher Report, Willie Frazier, 61, alleges that Johnson stole his identity. HIs harassment has included constant phone calls to Johnson’s home and office. As reported by TMZ, the man has been harassing Johnson and his employees for years, but recently escalated his behavior by making it to the floor of Johnson’s Los Angeles offices twice in this year.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Frazier was not able to get inside the suite where Johnson was but slipped some of his demands under the door. He’s asked for money and in the past, said that he worked for the FBI and would harm Johnson and his employees if his demands weren’t met.

A judge agreed with Johnson’s lawyers after hearing testimony from employees and issued a temporary restraining order to keep Frazier 100 feet from Johnson and several of his staffers on Monday.

The 61-year-old NBA legend has owned Magic Johnson Enterprises since 1987. Over the years, Johnson has owned and invested in the Magic Johnson Theaters chain, 105 Starbucks franchises, and 31 Burger Kings, among other investments. Johnson also once held a 4% stake in the Lakers that he sold in 2011.

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson addresses the crowd before Kobe Bryant has his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

That same year, it was announced that Johnson would partner with global food and facilities management company Sodexo to form a new venture called SodexoMAGIC which provide services to urban communities as his company had previously done with the entertainment and food franchises.

Johnson also recently announced that he was in the beginning stages of a feature film documentary about his life and career in partnership with XTR, H.wood Media, NSV, and Delirio Films. After the success of the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance earlier this year, which became the most-watched ESPN documentary of all time, a Johnson documentary seems like a given.

Not only did Johnson achieve success in his 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, including winning Olympic gold with the ‘Dream Team’ in 1992, he became the public face of HIV when he announced he’d tested positive in 1991. In his post-NBA career, he’s also become a successful businessman, at one point owning stakes in the Lakers and the Los Angeles Dodgers and the aforementioned theater chains and Starbucks and other food-related franchises.

“In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever,” XTR CEO Bryn Mooser said in a statement. “As one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey.”