Biden to announce aide Antony Blinken as secretary of state: report

Blinken was President Barack Obama's deputy secretary of state and a deputy national security adviser.

President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly expected to announce Antony Blinken as his nominee to lead the U.S. State Department in his new administration.

Blinken was previously a deputy secretary of state and a deputy national security adviser under former President Barack Obama. During that administration, he was a national security adviser for the vice president.

This 2017 photo from the National Committee on American Foreign Policy 2017 Gala Awards Dinner captures a moment with then-Vice President Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken, the former deputy secretary of state. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for National Committee on American Foreign Policy )

Choosing Blinken is seen as a return to international cooperation after four years of President Donald Trump’s presidency, which was focused on an “America First” policy. Under Trump, the U.S. pulled out of several international treaties, including the Paris Agreement, a landmark climate accord.

Blinken would be focused on repairing relationships with U.S. allies.

“Democracy is in retreat around the world, and unfortunately, it’s also in retreat at home because of the president taking a two-by-four to its institutions, its values and its people every day,” Blinken told The Associated Press in September. “Our friends know that Joe Biden knows who they are. So do our adversaries. That difference would be felt on day one.”

The Biden administration is hoping for Blinken’s smooth confirmation as secretary of state by the Senate. Their official announcement is expected Tuesday, when other key Biden advisors are also likely to be announced. His picks this week are expected to focus on national security.

Jake Sullivan, another longtime Biden adviser, is expected to be named national security adviser, a role that does not require Senate confirmation.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield is expected to be chosen as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman, was previously a former assistant secretary of state for Africa and an ambassador to Liberia.

On Saturday, Trump questioned why Biden has started building his cabinet.

“Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to ‘flip’ at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election? Hopefully, the Courts and/or Legislatures will have the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!”

The president’s tweet joined his list of others flagged by Twitter with a note: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

