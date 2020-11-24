AOC slams McConnell for dismissing Senate without providing virus relief

AOC criticized McConnell for the Senate adjourning for the Thanksgiving holiday recess without passing coronavirus relief legislation as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The Senate earned backlash from other politicians after retiring for a holiday break without providing any aid to citizens as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to share her disdain for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for adjourning the Senate for the Thanksgiving holiday without passing any legislation for pandemic relief.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) looks out towards a crowd during a food distribution event on October 27, 2020 in New York City. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), New York state Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, State Sen. Jessica Ramos, and Assembly District 34 candidate Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, along with representatives from Make the Road NY helped to distribute food to families in Queens affected by economic distress due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“People across the country are going hungry, COVID is set to explode, and Mitch McConnell dismissed the Senate last week. I don’t know how these people can sleep at night. I really don’t,” she tweeted Monday.

Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush also added to the critique.

“I don’t understand how it’s considered radical for progressives to fight for an equitable society, but it’s accepted that Senate Republicans would rather take a vacation for Thanksgiving and let thousands of people die from the virus than pass relief,” Bush said on Twitter.

AOC went on to tweet that Republicans are holding up the virus relief process due to the Democrats not willing to bend on mandates for big businesses.

“If you want to know why COVID relief is tied up in Congress, one key reason is that Republicans are demanding legal immunity for corporations so they can expose their workers to COVID without repercussions,” said.

According to Roll Call, McConnell demanded a five-year “liability shield” in negotiations for COVID-19 relief legislation. This would result in businesses such as retail stores, restaurants, and health care facilities having legislated protection from civil liability for harm, which includes death, their actions may or may not have caused. The outlet reported The HEALS Act package released by Senate Republicans last month would make it harder to hold corporations responsible for negligent behavior.

theGrio reported in early November that McConnell said coronavirus relief was a top priority.

LOUISVILLE, KY – NOVEMBER 04: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), gives election remarks at the Omni Louisville Hotel on November 4, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell has reportedly defeated his opponent, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath, marking his seventh consecutive U.S. Senate win. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

“We need to sit down and talk to each other like we did back in March and April and address the problem, and I’m confident we will no matter who ends up running the government, no matter who’s in the White House, no matter who’s — I think we know the Democrats are going to run the House — no matter who runs the Senate, it’s time to overcome all that and get results,” said McConnell according to the report.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many citizens to lose stability. According to theGrio, poverty rates continue to rise. The report shared Research from Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy found the only stimulus check issued in the spring and unemployment benefits helped some American’s avoid a financial crisis, however as those funds ran out or expired, COVID-19 remained.

The study also found that the monthly poverty rate for White people was 12% in September, but for Black and Latino Americans it ranged between 25.2% and 25.8%.

