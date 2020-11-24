Dallas man robbed, killed by ‘catfish’ he met online, family says

Two suspects were seen fleeing but no arrests have been made



Loading the player...

A Dallas family says police aren’t working hard enough to find the killers of their loved one.

Deonte Hicks of Dallas, Texas traveled to Houston to see a woman he had been speaking to online but unfortunately, he was being catfished. When Hicks pulled up to 1000 block of Centre Parkway on May 10th he was shot, robbed and killed, according to DFW CBS Local.

The family says officers simply aren’t doing enough to bring justice to the father of a four- year-old girl.

Read More: 80 percent of Texas inmates who died from coronavirus were not convicted of crime

Who killed Deonte Hicks? If you have any information which can help investigators, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 615966-20 – 10000 blk. Centre Pkwy. – @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/FNB7FlHAFt pic.twitter.com/utDKNnG7YR — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) June 19, 2020

The family made the trip to Houston on Friday in search of answers and to hand out flyers. They were accompanied by a local Houston activist, Quanell X, who says if police can’t do their job the community needs to come together.

“We have to mobilize. We have to get busy. We have to raise our voices…. we gotta stop making excuses.”

“It has not been a top priority,” said Tamara Peterson, Hicks’ aunt, per People. “My family and I, we’ve gone to Houston headquarters to talk to detectives. I’ve called a million times. Nothing has been done. I’ve been passed off to the next person. I’ve been given the runaround. Nothing done.”

Peterson describes her nephew as a “very, very loving father.” Hicks’ mother, Aleshia King was so upset she couldn’t get words out.

Hicks allegedly met who he thought was a woman online in a chat room and drove down to Houston to spend the weekend with her.

Read More: Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases

Two suspects were seen fleeing but the police have not issued more information than that. No arrests have been made.

A $5000 reward is being offered to information leading to an arrest. People are encouraged to call, 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

