MasterClass announces Alicia Keys to teach songwriting and producing

The Grammy-winning artist will teach a class on songwriting and producing

Loading the player...

MasterClass has just announced that Alicia Keys is ready to share her songwriting secrets with the world.

The Grammy-winning artist will teach a class on songwriting and producing. For the first time ever, Keys will share her inspiring philosophies on how to unlock authenticity, empathy and vulnerability.

Read More: Alicia Keys set to launch beauty brand with E.L.F. Cosmetics

Keys’ class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 90+ instructors with an annual membership.

“Alicia is simply a legend,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “She appeals to and unites her audience with empathy and empowerment. In her MasterClass, Alicia not only breaks down her creative process, but deconstructs her most influential songs. She inspires all of us to control our power and purpose.”

Alicia Keys performs onstage at iHeartRadio Live Presents Alicia Keys at iHeartRadio Theater on November 27, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Designed for artists of all levels, Keys’ MasterClass will share her rare and valuable insight into songwriting with soul. Within the intimate setting of her personal studio, Keys will take members through her entire process, starting with developing lyrics at the piano in the Live Room, recording and layering vocals in the Iso Booth, and finally, arranging sonics in the Control Room.

Breaking down the anatomy of her many anthemic tracks, she explains the various influences and elements that come together to create her signature authentic and retro-futuristic sound, including how she harnesses the power of specific vocal arrangements and experiments with instruments and software. Fans will appreciate her rare deconstruction of the creative process behind one of her most iconic hits, “Fallin’.”

Keys will also go beyond her technical skills to discuss her take on inequalities in the music industry and how she’s creating more space at the table for those whose voices are silenced. Offering a rare look at the wealth of knowledge and experience behind her monumental career, her class will empower members to define their purpose, channel their empathy and find their authentic rhythm.

Read More: Alicia Keys and NFL launch $1B fund for Black businesses and community

“I cannot stress enough the power you have when you’re truly confident in yourself,” Keys said in a statement. “In my MasterClass, I’m excited to connect on a different level. We’re gonna talk about what I’ve learned, my process and how to access what’s inside of you, so you can connect and get it out into the world.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

