5 things to watch over Thanksgiving break no matter your mood

You won't want to miss these holiday flicks!

Loading the player...

Merry Little Christmas Wedding

If you’re looking for some festive fun, check out the sequel that stars Kelly Rowland.

Lifetime’s first-ever Christmas sequel to last year’s hit movie, Merry Liddle Christmas, once again follows Jacquie Liddle (Rowland), as she and Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) try to plan their perfect destination Christmas wedding. Naturally, Jacquie’s plans go awry when her boisterous family intervenes in her planning and her snooty wedding planner quits in protest. While nothing goes as initially planned, Jacquie and Tyler get a Christmas wedding more memorable than they could have ever dreamed.

Merry Little Christmas Wedding premieres November 28 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Read More: Letitia Wright talks playing a British activist in ‘Mangrove’

Between the World and Me

HBO’s special event that premiered on November 21 should be first on your list of things to watch.

First published in 2015, Ta-Nahisi Coates‘ Between the World and Me was written as a letter his teenage son, and recounts the author’s experiences growing up in Baltimore’s inner city and his growing fear of daily violence against the Black community. The narrative explores Coates’ bold notion that American society structurally supports white supremacy. It will include appearances by: Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Jharrel Jerome, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, MJ Rodriguez, Yara Shahidi, Black Thought, Courtney B. Vance, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Oprah Winfrey among others.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

The Netflix documentary from Shondaland shines a light on the work of trailblazing icon Debbie Allen and her reimagining of the classic ballet performed annually by the gifted students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA). Over the last 50 years, Allen’s incredible career has spanned the spectrum of the arts – from acting in, choreographing, and directing the iconic series Fame, to her prolific work directing, producing, choreographing, dancing, and writing for film, television, and theatre – garnering her Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and multiple Tony nominations in the process. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker features intimate interviews with Allen, her family, DADA’s world class dance instructors, and her inspirational students, and provides fascinating insights into Allen’s own personal journey pursuing an art form where she did not always see herself reflected in its imagery.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker premieres November 27 on Netflix.

Lover’s Rock

Co-written by Courttia Newland and Steve McQueen, the second film from the Small Axe anthology tells a fictional story of young love at a Blues party in 1980. The film is an ode to the romantic reggae genre called “Lovers Rock” and to the Black youth who found freedom and love in its sound in London house parties, when they were unwelcome in white nightclubs. Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn makes her screen debut opposite the BAFTAs 2020 Rising Star award recipient Micheal Ward (Top Boy). Shaniqua Okwok (Boys), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education), Ellis George (Dr Who), Alexander James-Blake (Top Boy), and Kadeem Ramsay (Blue Story) also star, as well as Francis Lovehall and Daniel Francis-Swaby who also make their screen debuts.

Lover’s Rock premieres November 27

Read More: 5 holiday films to watch on Netflix to get you in the Christmas spirit

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

If you’re looking for a traditional Christmas flick, this sweet, sappy, silly holiday film from Hallmark is film is everything you want it to be. Starring Rochelle Aytes (Mistresses) and Mark Taylor (Memories of Christmas), it may be the perfect choice to accompany your Friday morning leftover binge. In it, Erin (Aytes) is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin (Taylor) in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

