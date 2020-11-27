‘Salt-N-Pepa’ biopic on Lifetime gets official premiere date

Comedienne Loni Love has been tapped to host the after show special

Lifetime has announced the premiere date of the long awaited Salt-N-Pepa biopic, with an after show special featuring the hip-hop icons.

The project stars G.G. Townson as Cheryl “Salt” James, Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Monique Paul plays Deidra Roper aka DJ Spinderella.

As theGrio previously reported, the three-hour feature is co-produced by Queen Latifah and billed as a biopic miniseries that will chronicle the groundbreaking group that made huge strides for women in hip hop. It’s set air on Jan. 23, 2021, at 8 p.m., followed by an interview with duo at 11 p.m., according to Shadow and Act.

The project also features Jermel Howard as Naughty By Nature’s Treach and Cleveland Berto as the group’s producer, Hurby Azor. Check out the trailer below.

The production also incluces the Black star power of Mario Van Peebles, best known for directing New Jack City, Abdul Williams, scriptwriter for The Bobby Brown Story and The New Edition Story, and producer Robert Teitel, best known for the Barbershop franshise — all serving as executive producers on the project.

Here’s the official description:

The miniseries Salt-N-Pepa follows the story of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a song for their friend Hurby Azor. Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact in hip hop by being one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and experienced ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy, paving the way for all female rappers to follow. The miniseries will also feature the group’s biggest hits like “Let’s Talk About Sex”, “What a Man”, “Shoop” and “Push It” among others.

Comedienne Loni Love has been tapped to host the after show special.

According to Shadow and Act, the logline for the interview special reads: “After 35 years, the reigning Queens of Hip Hop are still going strong. Salt-n-Pepa sit down for a fun and intimate discussion about what makes their iconic partnership work, how these two very different personalities find the delicate balance to keep it going, and how their pioneering style continues to influence the music world today. Hosted by Loni Love, the special is packed with never-before-heard stories about their lives and careers and share exclusive BTS footage, with a few surprises and special guests along the way!”

In related news, Salt-N-Peppa are currently embatted in an ugly lawsuit with DJ Spinderella over unpaid royalties.

