Kim Kardashian visits death row inmate Julius Jones

Jones was only 19 when he was arrested and many of his supporters say the case was racially charged

Kim Kardashian’s visit to Oklahoma with death row inmate, Julius Jones, is being heralded as a big morale booster for the people already fighting for Jones’s freedom.

Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The reality star, businesswoman, and prison reform advocate shined a spotlight on Jones’s case when she met with him face-to-face in Oklahoma City. Her visit has sparked excitement and energized his family and supporters.

TMZ reported that the “Justice for Julius” campaign has noted a tenfold increase in traffic to their website, and thousands of emails have flowed into the site. Additionally, emails have been pouring into the inbox of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, urging a commutation of Jones’s sentence.

Thank you @KimKardashian for your dedication to TRUE justice in a system full of twisted lies. Saw you took on the Julius Jones case. Praying for him and everyone else currently suffering for crimes they have not committed.#BrightenBlackFutures — Sassy Hippy (@ShellyEllison79) November 24, 2020

A Black man, Jones was only 19 when he was arrested for the shooting death of a 45-year-old white man named Paul Howell in 1999. Jones was convicted of first-degree murder in 2002 and sentenced to death. Jones claims he was framed, and many of his supporters say the case was racially charged with little evidence tying him to the scene.

After filing a clemency petition last year, Jones is waiting on the parole board to recommend his sentence be commuted. The final decision, however, is in the hands of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Cleveland Brown’s quarterback, Baker Mayfield has been wearing Jones’s name on the back of his helmet as well as sporting an image of Jones’ face on his cleats all season. Since Kardashian’s visit to the prison, Mayfield is fully on board with Julius Jones team.

The cleats for justice for Julius Jones worn by Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Antoinette Jones, Julius’s sister, told TMZ that Kardashian has provided her family with a sense of optimism moving forward, making good on her word to fight for Julius. Antoinette said Kim reminds her of her father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

@KimKardashian You’re awesome. Thank you for all the work, helping people that should not be in prison. — Corey Henfield (@CoreyHenfield) November 28, 2020

But not everyone is applauding Kardashian’s efforts.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter called Kardashian out for advocating for Jones and railed against “celebrity endorsements.” Hunter claimed, “Every criticism surrounding his case has been disproven.”

