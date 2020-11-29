Biden twists ankle while playing with his dog Major

According to multiple reports, Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog Major.

From the transition press pool, Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle Saturday while playing with his dog. He will be examined today pic.twitter.com/iZcmhXdQNe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 29, 2020

“Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist,” said a statement from the Office of the President-elect on Sunday.

According to the Huffington Post, Biden was seen at the Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware late this afternoon.

“The van was maneuvered so that reporters and photographers could not see the president elect as he left the motorcade and entered the building,” said a reporter on the scene, according to HuffPo.

According to CBS News, Major, a German shepherd, will be the first shelter rescue dog to get the title of “first dog.” The president-elect adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association.

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden! His German Shepherd, Major, is set to become the first shelter dog in the White House. The Bidens adopted the German shepherd from the Delaware Humane Association two years ago after initially fostering him. pic.twitter.com/qv37hAjVWO — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) November 8, 2020

Last year, Biden released a medical examination during his campaign run after numerous comments from President Donald Trump regarding Biden’s health.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor from The George Washington University released the examination and said that Biden was a “healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” according to NBCNews.

Biden does have a history of serious health conditions. In the 80s, he had two brain aneurysms and was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

According to Dr. O’Connor, Biden had no serious heath threats and “cranial nerves and vestibular function [were] normal.”

