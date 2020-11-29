Snoop Dogg praised for commentating skills during Tyson v. Jones
'This is like two of my uncles fighting at the BBQ,' said Snoop Dogg during the fight
There’s only one person who could possibly steal the show during Saturday’s highly anticipated pay-per-view boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr — Snoop Dogg.
On Instagram, Snoop Dogg shared a tweet from Patrick Bet-David that praised him as a “natural commentator.”
“Someone sign @SnoopDogg to a multi year contract. He’s a natural commentator. He’s Barkley on steroids. He’s hilarious!,” said Bet-David.
The fight between boxers Tyson, 54, and Jones Jr, 51, ended in a draw after eight rounds, according to Reuters. Snoop summed up the fight between the two boxing legends: “This is like two of my uncles fighting at the BBQ. Boy, look at my uncles! Look at them up there fighting in the backyard.”
A sincere fan of the sport, he said during the fight he was proud to witness this moment in boxing history.
“I’m so happy that I’m seeing these guys still have it. Still have the punches, still have the awareness and the know-how and the smarts inside the ring,” he said. “They may not have the same velocity or the same speed but they still have that know-how.”
This isn’t the first time for the rapper lent his insight to the sport. Snoop has commentated on UFC fights in the past and on the short-lived series “Plizzanet Earth with Snoop Dogg” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Celebrities and fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Snoop’s hilarious commentary – which was a trending topic. Sports host Stephen A. Smith said “Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic.”
Comedian KevOnStage, shared Snoop’s commentary that lead into him singing “Precious Lord (Take My Hand)” during the Nate Robinson and Jake Paul fight that lead in Robinson being knocked out in the second round.
Actress Gabrielle Union said that the rapper should “be a commentator for every sport” while Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny praised it as Emmy worthy.
