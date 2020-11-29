Snoop Dogg praised for commentating skills during Tyson v. Jones

'This is like two of my uncles fighting at the BBQ,' said Snoop Dogg during the fight

There’s only one person who could possibly steal the show during Saturday’s highly anticipated pay-per-view boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr — Snoop Dogg.

On Instagram, Snoop Dogg shared a tweet from Patrick Bet-David that praised him as a “natural commentator.”

“Someone sign @SnoopDogg to a multi year contract. He’s a natural commentator. He’s Barkley on steroids. He’s hilarious!,” said Bet-David.

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller)

The fight between boxers Tyson, 54, and Jones Jr, 51, ended in a draw after eight rounds, according to Reuters. Snoop summed up the fight between the two boxing legends: “This is like two of my uncles fighting at the BBQ. Boy, look at my uncles! Look at them up there fighting in the backyard.”

A sincere fan of the sport, he said during the fight he was proud to witness this moment in boxing history.

“I’m so happy that I’m seeing these guys still have it. Still have the punches, still have the awareness and the know-how and the smarts inside the ring,” he said. “They may not have the same velocity or the same speed but they still have that know-how.”

This isn’t the first time for the rapper lent his insight to the sport. Snoop has commentated on UFC fights in the past and on the short-lived series “Plizzanet Earth with Snoop Dogg” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic. November 29, 2020

Celebrities and fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Snoop’s hilarious commentary – which was a trending topic. Sports host Stephen A. Smith said “Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic.”

Snoop immediately went into a negro spiritual. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/GezWVCesSr — Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 29, 2020

Comedian KevOnStage, shared Snoop’s commentary that lead into him singing “Precious Lord (Take My Hand)” during the Nate Robinson and Jake Paul fight that lead in Robinson being knocked out in the second round.

I wanna hear @SnoopDogg be a commentator for every sport. Basketball, football, luge 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/b9KEDHG6NN — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 29, 2020

Actress Gabrielle Union said that the rapper should “be a commentator for every sport” while Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny praised it as Emmy worthy.

All sporting events need to hire @SnoopDogg Somebody give him a contract on Monday!!! — Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) November 29, 2020

