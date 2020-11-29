Trump admits his election challenges might not make it to the Supreme Court.

'Something has to be able to get up there, otherwise, what is the Supreme Court?' Trump said

Loading the player...

On Sunday, during a Fox News interview, President Donald Trump admitted he has limited options in court when it comes to overturning the results of the 2020 election that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Well, the problem is, it’s hard to get into the Supreme Court,” Trump said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” after host Maria Bartiromo asked him when he expected his challenge to make it to the justices.

If you think the Supreme Court are going to entertain even looking at this you are very mistaken November 29, 2020

“I’ve got the best Supreme Court advocates, lawyers, that want to argue the case, if it gets there. They said, ‘It’s very hard to get a case up there,'” Trump added. “Can you imagine, Donald Trump, president of the United States files a case, and I probably can’t get a case.”

Read More: Trump-ordered recount widens Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin

Although legal experts have described Trump’s cases as far-fetched, the president said his cases should make it to the high court, but he did not predict that they would, Reuters reported.

“It sounds like if you can’t be heard by the Supreme Court, you lose. Do you believe you will win this?” Bartiromo asked.

“We should be heard by the Supreme Court. Something has to be able to get up there, otherwise, what is the Supreme Court?” Trump said. When asked if he still had a path to victory, the president said he hoped so.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with newly sworn in U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett during a ceremonial swearing-in event on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate confirmed Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court today by a vote of 52-48. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

According to Reuters, the president was dealt another blow when the recount of ballots in Wisconsin’s two largest counties finished on Sunday, confirming that Biden won the hotly contested swing state by more than 20,000 votes.

Read More: Georgia secretary of state: Lying to voters about fraud is ’emotional abuse’

Republican Senator Roy Blount of Missouri, chair of the congressional inaugural committee, said the group of senior lawmakers expects Biden to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

“We’re working with the Biden administration, the likely administration on both the transition and the inauguration as if we’re moving forward,” Blount said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” but he refrained from openly admitting that Trump had lost.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

