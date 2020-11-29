Trump may run again in 2024, seeking support from donors

Trump is pleased that the highlight of the presidential results mainly focus on his defeat rather than on Biden's accomplishment

Loading the player...

President Donald Trump, who lost to President-elect Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election, has set his sights on 2024 for another presidential run.

According to the Daily Beast, three people familiar with the process have said the president wants to reclaim his presidency, even though he has neither acknowledged that he lost nor officially conceded.

Read More: Trump to campaign in Georgia as GOP scrambles to save Senate seats

“It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud,” Trump told a reporter at the White House, the Daily Beast reported.

During Biden’s inauguration week, possibly on his Inauguration Day, Trump may officially debut his 2024 reelection campaign, according to the Daily Beast sources.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Daily Beast reported that the president and his associates have already been conducting surveys amongst prominent donors, seeing who would be interested in reestablishing Trump’s presidency. Some of Trump’s allies are trying to stay in his “good graces,” though the president is curious who would oppose his second reelection efforts.

“I 100% believe Donald Trump will win this election in the end,” said Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and Minnesota co-chair for Trump 2020. “But any day that we can have President Trump as our president is a blessing. So if that would happen, yes, I would fully support any opportunity for him to serve the American people for as many terms as possible.”

Read More: Trump returns to White House amid jeers and taunting songs

Trump’s most loyal allies are raising money and making the transition to power difficult for Biden by preserving Trump’s policies. Trump pulled out of the Iran agreement and his allies have devised plans to prevent Biden from reentering the nuclear agreement.

Since the announcement of Biden’s victory over Trump, Trump has been pursuing legal action against the results in the various states he lost including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Despite losing the election, Trump is pleased that the highlight of the presidential results mainly focus on his defeat than Biden’s accomplishment, saying “the news media will keep regularly covering him since—as Trump has assessed—he gets the news outlets ratings and those same outlets find Biden ‘boring,'” two sources told the Beast.

BREAKING Trump is contemplating having a rally during the inauguration to launch a 2024 run According to the Daily Beast, aides say Donald Trump has shifted his focus to ways he can disrupt Joe Biden. Lets send a message to the media! IGNORE TRUMP! November 28, 2020

Bloomberg also reported that a meeting that took place at the Oval Office in early November with Trump, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that a 2024 reelection campaign would be in the works if Trump’s attorneys didn’t nullify the 2020 election results.

“If you do that—and I think I speak for everybody in the room—we’re with you 100 percent,” O’Brien told the president, according to the Bloomberg report.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

