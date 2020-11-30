Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction moved to May 2021

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponed Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony has officially received a new date.

AP News reported the event where Kobe Bryant will be inducted will now take place May 13-15, 2021. The celebratory weekend was due August 2020 in Springfield, Massachusetts but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The posthumous honor for Bryant recognizes a legendary career, including five championships, 18-time NBA All-Star Game, four All-Star Game MVP Awards, two NBA Finals MVP Awards in addition to many other accolades.

On January 26, 2020, Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant died tragically in a helicopter accident in California. theGrio reported a new law in California that was prompted by the tragedy. Gov. Gavin Newsom made it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime after reports of graphic photos from the crash site were allegedly shared.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he ordered deputies to delete the photos, according to the report. He also shared the department had a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it did not extend to accident scenes. Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant sued over the matter.

When they chose the five-time NBA champion as a member of the 2020 hall of fame inductees, Mrs. Bryant shared a bittersweet reaction. According to theGrio, she said the moment is the ultimate career accomplishment.

“We’re extremely proud of him,” she said according to the report. “Obviously, we wish he was still here with us to celebrate, but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment he had as an athlete,” she added.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

According to PEOPLE, Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo revealed Bryant would be inducted shortly after the helicopter accident.

When people talk about the greats of all time, it’s pretty difficult to say who was No. 1, and who’s 2, and who’s 3, but there are four to five names that always get mentioned, we know that. Kobe’s right there with everybody,” Colangelo said according to the outlet. He continued, “Obviously, the result of whatever names come out of that, he was going to be a first-ballot guy. There’s no doubt in my mind. He’s going to be honored. He’s going into the Hall of Fame.”

Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan will also be inducted in the 2020 class.

Kobe. KG. Tim Duncan.



Three legendary careers, and now, they’re Hall of Famers 👏 pic.twitter.com/qOwPcCUJ8n — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2020

AP reported three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton and former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann will also be inducted posthumously. Other inductees include two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, and 1,000-game-winner Barbara Stevens.

