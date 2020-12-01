Giulani discussed pre-emptive pardon with Trump: report

Rumors are swirling that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani may be looking for a pardon from his pal and client, President Donald Trump before he leaves office.

Two people who allegedly know of the discussion say as recently as last week, Giuliani had a discussion with Trump about a possible, pre-emptive pardon before he hands the presidency over to President-elect Joe Biden, per The New York Times.

“Mayor Giuliani cannot comment on any discussions that he has with his client,” said Christianne Allen Giuliani’s spokesperson when asked about the rumor.

Breaking NYT: Rudy Giuliani discussed with Trump as recently as last week the possibility of receiving a pre-emptive pardon before Trump leaves office, according to two people told of the discussion. https://t.co/zVM8ypnJUM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2020

It is unclear what legal troubles Giuliani is facing but this past summer he was under investigation by federal prosecutors for business he has in Ukraine.

But Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello says his client is not worried.

“He’s not concerned about this investigation,” claims Costello. “Because he didn’t do anything wrong and that’s been our position from Day 1.”

Trump has pardoned some of those close to him. Last month, he pardoned former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn for lying to the FBI about conversations with a Russian diplomat. He also commuted the sentence of friend and advisor, Roger Stone in July for lying to lawmakers in an investigation surrounding Russia’s hand in the 2016 election.

But according to NPR, Trump is simply rewarding his friends by pardoning them. Mark Osler, a clemency scholar and law professor at the University of St. Thomas’ School of Law, says Trump pardons differently than other presidents.

“Modern presidents have sullied clemency through disuse (both Bushes) and occasional self-serving grants (Clinton),” said Osler to NPR through an email. “However, no president has ever used clemency primarily to reward friends and political allies.”

In February, Trump gave clemency to 11 criminals. All of them were some how connected to the president.

