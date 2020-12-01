STARZ unveils first look at ‘Run the World’ from ‘Living Single’ creator Yvette Lee Bowser

'Run The World' will debut next year on STARZ

STARZ just dropped the first look trailer for its upcoming original series Run the World and we can’t wait for the show to debut next year.

The eight-episode, half-hour series is created by Leigh Davenport (Boomerang) who will executive produce alongside Living Single creator, Yvette Lee Bowser who also serves as showrunner. The series is currently filming in Harlem and is produced by Lionsgate Television.

The show stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid. The short teaser trailer gives us a glimpse of how this dynamic group of friends ( Whitney Green, Ella McFair, Renee Ross, and Sondi Hill) navigate life in NYC.

(Credit: STARZ)

Here’s the description:



Run the World is the story of a group of Black women – vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.

Given the fact that Bowser is behind this series that features Black women anchored by their friendship, chances are good that this show is gonna be for us. Even more exciting is that Erika Alexander has signed on to be part of the series, reuniting her with her former Living Single boss.

“I’m genuinely excited to be producing such a joyous, authentic and complex depiction of Black women on screen,” Bowser said in a statement. “Our series will no doubt entertain and embolden more of us to live our truest and fullest lives.”

By the looks of the teaser, we may have another addiction on our hands when this series hits STARZ in 2021.





Check out the teaser:

