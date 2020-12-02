Police training guide calls Black Lives Matter ‘terrorist trained groups’

The training guide promotes Trump conspiracies

Law enforcers are being taught that Black Lives Matter activists are terrorists.

A prominent law enforcement training group, International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA), is teaching its officers that BLM is a terroristic organization that uses guerrilla warfare tactics. A document titled the “Understanding Antifa and Urban Guerrilla Warfare” states that radical militants are participating in the movement, the Associated Press reports.

“Antifa and Black Lives Matter have no intentions to negotiate,” the document reads. “These are revolutionary movements whose aims are to overthrow the U.S. government.”

The guide also contains unproven Trump-like conspiracies, such as Black Lives Matter having a financial relationship with the Democratic Party and China.

“[Black Lives Matter is] supposedly funded by China and that money is then donated to the Democratic Party,” the document continues.

This past summer saw massive demonstrations across the nation, calling for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, most of whom were killed because of egregious law enforcement.The 176-page guide calls protesters “useful idiots” unwittingly serving for “hard-core, terrorist trained troops,” The Hill reports.

Upon being questioned by The Hill, ILEETA Executive Director Harvey Hedden said, “The paper was the work and opinion of an ILEETA member. It has since been removed and replaced with a new resource.”

Hedden said one of its member’s opinions affected the guide, but noted that the guide will not be fact checked, leaving it up to officers to have a peer review.

The once publicly available guide is now restricted to law enforcement on ILEETA’s website.

“It’s stunning. It’s distressing in many ways. It’s untethered to reality,” said Yale University professor Phillip Atiba Goff, CEO of the Center for Policing Equity. “I worry that it leads to people dying unnecessarily.”

